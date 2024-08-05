The plans for Northeye were first announced by the Home Office in March last year and have since attracted widespread opposition from residents, with several protests being held in Bexhill, organised by the No to Northeye group.

Nigel Jacklin, ward councillor for Bexhill St Marks and founder of the No to Northeye campaign, said: “Campaigners are now calling on the Home Office to end the uncertainty, preferably announcing they will not be using the site to accommodate asylum seekers.

“This would leave it open to be used for housing in line with the new Government’s demand for more housing and with the 2018 Rother Development and Site Allocation as an eco-tourist destination or for another use.

“The business case for Northeye simply doesn’t add up. It will cost too much to develop and by the time it’s ready the new Government will be seeking to have cleared the backlog.

“It is now 16 months since the proposals were announced using emergency legislation giving a 12-month period to bypass local planning.”

The recently elected MP for Bexhill and Battle has also voiced his opposition to plans to turn the former prison into an immigration detention centre.

Kieran Mullan, who was elected Conservative MP for the area at last month’s General Election, said: “Last week, without any advance notice to local stakeholders, the Home Office updated the government website page for the Bexhill Asylum Accommodation at Northeye. The update removed all previous information about the site being used as a detention centre and now just states that no decision has been taken on this site.

“This has left an information void about the Government’s intentions for the site and this new uncertainty about its future use is frustrating and worrying for local residents, especially those living immediately adjacent to the site.

“This is why this week I raised the issue of the Northeye site in the House of Commons and asked the Home Office Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, to urgently explain what options are being considered by the Government and how the Home Office intends to engage with local stakeholders and residents in the planning and decision-making process. I have followed this up with a letter to Dame Angela and I will be sharing her reply with my constituents.

“I remain fully opposed to this site being used for asylum accommodation as I don’t consider that Bexhill has the services or infrastructure to support it.”

Last summer, the Home Office confirmed if the plans for Northeye were to go ahead, the site would be used for ‘detained’ purposes only, meaning that asylum seekers residing there would not be free to come and go.

Northeye is one of several sites chosen by the Home Office for accommodation centres for asylum seekers to be built.

Last September, a petition signed by more than 2,000 people opposing Government plans to turn Northeye into a centre for asylum seekers, was handed to Rother District Council by the No to Northeye group, calling on the authority to oppose the plans by the Home Office.

On the Home Office’s website regarding Northeye it said: “No decision has been made on the use of this site. The Home Office will consider its strategy and broader requirements before taking a view on the future use of the Northeye site. Further information will be shared with local partners and the community once a decision has been made.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are considering the options for the site and will take a view on its future use in due course. The new Home Secretary will decide on Home Office policies and programmes in due course, which will determine any decision on potential use of the site.”

Protestors outside the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, on May 11, 2023 demonstrating against the Northeye plans.

Protestors outside the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, on May 11, 2023 demonstrating against the Northeye plans.

Northeye in Bexhill.