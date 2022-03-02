Bexhill MP: ‘Planning system doesn’t deliver enough homes and blights area with too many permissions’

With reforms to planning legislation in the pipeline, Mr Merriman proposed that any targets for local authorities within his constituency should be based on the planning applications they grant and not the number of homes built by the developers.

Mr Merriman said: “Local authorities are responsible for granting planning permissions; they don’t build the homes.

“By focusing targets on the number of homes built, which are outside of the control of the local authority, we just end up requiring our councils to grant more and more planning permissions rather than addressing the need for developers to build where they already have permission to do so.

“Add to this the need for five years of housing supply and we have constituencies like ours, where 85 per cent of land is designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, with more areas blighted by planning consents which are not built out. This is no good for those living here and no good for those waiting for their home to be built.“

The Minister agreed there needed to be a move to focus on how to get existing sites built out and said measures and incentives were needed, as part of the reforms, to require developers to do so.

The case of local towns and parishes which are concerned that the funding costs for local neighbourhood plans may not be maintained was also discussed.

Mr Merriman urged funding to continue, pointing that parishes with plans tended to deliver more homes in more harmonious circumstances.

Other policy areas discussed included strengthening planning enforcement, addressing capacity within planning departments and giving more choice to older residents seeking to downsize or find more appropriate housing for advanced needs.

The Minister is setting up a taskforce to give more focus to the needs of older people.

Speaking after the meeting, the Mr Merriman added, “With a new Minister in place, it is important to raise the challenges specific to our area.

“We have a problem with high house prices and low average wages. I want to see new homes built to give people a chance to get on the housing ladder. “The present system doesn’t deliver enough homes and blights the area with far too many planning permissions being granted.