The heart-broken mother of a Bexhill woman, who was found dead in Bangkok, has paid tribute to her this week.

Rebecca Turner, 36, was in South East Asia travelling with friends when she was found dead in a hotel room in Thailand’s capital, her mum Anita said.

She added: “Bec (Rebecca) was a very outgoing person, who lived life to the full. She loved to party with her friends and travel all over the world.

“When Bec stayed in Laos for four years she became part of a village’s community, where everyone knew Bec and loved her.

Rebecca Turner

“I’ve only recently found out this, as many people all over the world and the Laotian community have reached out to me, sending me heartfelt messages about Bec. She gave a lot of money to the local school, helping them so much.

“The mayor of the village came to the school and had a ceremony, thanking my daughter. It was lovely. My daughter and her friend from London would go bike riding around the village and stop on the side of the road, buying all the dolls from the less fortunate children and giving them out to the children who had nothing.

“After she passed away, the Irish bar where Bec was well-known, did a memorial for her and put up a big picture of her. All the villagers came flocking and queuing to pay their respects.

“Laos which was the place that captured Bec’s heart and she loved it out there.”

Rebecca Turner

Anita said her daughter went to Laos to a friend’s wedding in February, spending some time there before going to Bangkok in Thailand. Some of her other friends later joined her in the Thai capital.

She was planning to stay for around two months and was intending to fly back to the UK on April 16 to join her friends on a holiday to Peru a couple of days later, her mum said.

But she and her boyfriend were found dead in a hotel room in Bangkok on March 16, Anita said.

Her body was repatriated back home following her death, with her funeral held on May 10 in Eastbourne, her mum added.