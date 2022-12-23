A non-profit organisation in Bexhill is crowdfunding to turn a building, which has fallen into disrepair, into a creative social hub for the public.

The old tram depot which will be turned into The Compound.

Wave Arts Bexhill, a volunteer-led group, set its sights on the building which used to be the old tram depot in Bexhill Road.

The property was set to be demolished to make way for nine flats, but the Wave Arts team said they have ‘convinced the owner otherwise’, and have so far raised more than £15,000 for the project, in addition to a £10,000 grant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Sussex County Council is also supporting this project and will match funding up to £5,000.

A spokesperson for Wave Arts said: “We see the historical value of this site and want to incorporate its brick surfaces and wooden beams into the heaven we will call ’The Compound‘ - the only possible future we see - a creative social hub open for and to the public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Compound is designed to reduce social isolation, support mental health issues, and act as a place where residents feel safe and welcome.

Its latest target of £20,000 would cover the costs to flatten the surface of the building’s floors for wheelchair and stroller access, build disabled toilet facilities, and refurbish a double decker bus for adults and children to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will all be done with the environment in mind as the organisers try to complete the mission while ‘being as innovative as possible’ and recycling, repurposing and reusing anything found on the site.

Carol Cook, director at Wave Arts, said: “We are a non-profit company and have a small diverse group who have crazy ideas and big ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The vision is to provide a space where you can drop in and work for a day.

"Upskill, learn about yourself, be inspired and find support around you with like-minded people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to help in any way we can towards the next steps of your growth."

The group is accepting donations through Crowdfunder and, in return, is offering ‘rewards’ which residents can claim by donating a certain amount. This includes a one-hour photoshoot and a spray can used and signed by artist Cee Pil.

Advertisement Hide Ad