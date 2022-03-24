Residents at a care home in Bexhill-On-Sea cycled 50 miles between them to raise money for Comic Relief.

Earlsfield Court saw 20 of its occupants and 10 carers take part in the activity, completing the challenege in just under five hours.

Geoff Pride, activities support co-ordinator at Earlsfield Court, said: "This has been a really fun activity which our residents and our team thoroughly enjoyed. What’s more, we are all very proud to have raised funds on Red Nose Day and to have been able to support such a fantastic cause, changing the lives of people in the UK and beyond, including helping people in Ukraine and the mass displacement of people in many parts of the world.”

Most participants cycled for 10 minute sessions on a static bike. The care home also purchased two mini pedal cycles so that residents unable to sit on a bike could join in and pedal while sitting in a chair.

Kath Hindmarsh, aged 80, cycled five miles towards the combined total. She completed this distance in 30 minutes.

Kath said: “This really was a great day. We all had so much fun. I really enjoyed getting on a bike and cycling again and all for such a wonderful cause.”

Earlsfield Court is looking to raise £500 for Comic Relief, they aim to do this in time for Red Nose Day on Friday, March 18.

Rebecca Charman, general manager at Earlsfield Court, said: “It is always really important to our residents that they feel connected to the outside world and taking part in a Red Nose Day challenge has been a great way for them to make a contribution to the wider community.”

Currently, the care home has raised £335.

To donate to the Earlsfield Court Care Home fundraiser click here