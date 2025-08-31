Bexhill park assault on two teenage boys sparks police appeal

Police have said two teenage boys were injured after being assaulted in Egerton Park, Bexhill, on Monday evening (25 August).

A statement from Sussex Police read: “19-year-old boy, who had been pushing a bicycle, suffered a fractured wrist and a 15-year-old boy suffered cuts and bruises after they were approached by a group of youths and assaulted near a small footbridge close to the bowling green near Park Road.

"There were a number of people in the park when the assault happened between 6pm and 7pm on Monday and we would urge anyone with information to come forward to help us with our investigation."

Police added that if you witnessed the incident or have any information for them, call 101 and quote serial 1155 of 25/08.