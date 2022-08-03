Bexhill park recognised in awards for 10 years running

Egerton Park was again handed the Green Flag Award, an accolade for green spaces boasting the highest possible environmental standards.

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy and recognises well-managed parks and green spaces.

Cllr Hazel Timpe, portfolio holder for communities, culture and tourism at Rother District Council, said: “Receiving the Green Flag Award for the 10th consecutive year is an amazing achievement.

Celebrations at Egerton Park with Cllr Hazel Timpe, ward councillor Paul Courtel, Rother District Council officers and ground maintenance contractors Idverde, and representatives from Bexhill in Bloom and Bexhill Tennis Club

"I am delighted the high standards maintained at Egerton Park have once again been recognised thanks to the work of our contractor idverde supported by Bexhill in Bloom volunteers and our officers.

“Egerton Park is an amazing space which is popular among resident and visitors, allowing people to play tennis, bowls, or just relax in beautiful surroundings. My thanks go to everyone who puts in so much effort in making the park so special.”

Facilities include a children’s play area, refreshment kiosk, tennis, kickabout and pickleball courts, an outdoor gym and a bowls green.

Egerton Park was among more than 2,208 parks and green spaces in the UK and across the globe to be recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme this year.