Bexhill photographer reveals calendars to help children's charity

Charity for Kids was established in 2011 to provide help for disabled, sick and terminally ill children and their families across Hastings and Rother.

It helps children and their families with specialised equipment that is either not available via the health services or comes with a very high costs, which is not always possible to afford.

Jeff has revealed three calendars for 2026, which feature his photographs of local scenes and wildlife.

The calendars have the themes Bexhill-on-Sea, Nature’s Best and Sun, Sea and Skies.

Jeff said: “Thanks again to sponsorship from nine local businesses that cover our production costs, all of the income will again be used to purchase specific equipment for local children that have a disability, life limiting or terminal condition.”

There will be an official launch of the calendars toward the end of August with information on where they are available to purchase.

