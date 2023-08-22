Proposals to allow holiday homes on a caravan park in Bexhill to become permanent homes have attracted opposition from residents in the area.

Barnhorne Manor Caravan Park, in Barnhorn Road has applied to Rother District Council for the removal of a condition to enable any type of caravan, park home or mobile home on the site to be occupied on a permanent residential basis.

But objectors said the plans would worsen flooding in the area and overload the sewage system.

Graham Stone, of Spindlewood Development Action Group (SPINDAG), said: “This application is disingenuous and inappropriate.

Barnhorne Manor Caravan Park. Picture: Google Street View

“The site is known to flood and become a quagmire every year during the winter months November to February. This is not because of heavy rainfall per se on that particular area but because of the water that flows up the hill from the Cole Stream to the site of the static caravans.

“The reason that this occurs is because of the topography of the Spindlewood field. Research undertaken by SPINDAG during these applications has shown that the water table across the Spindlewood site rises very close to the surface during the winter months resulting in upward pressure on the underlying thick clay subsurface. This results in water being forced up the hill where it discharges at the site of the static caravans.

“Consequently, the site is completely unsuitable for all year round habitation and thus this application must be rejected.”

Tony Pulford said the proposals would ‘adversely affect’ traffic volumes in Barnhorn Road, especially at Little Common roundabout.

An aerial view of Barnhorne Manor Caravan Park. Picture: Google Earth

Breda Adkins said: “In practical day-to-day terms an additional 100 dwellings alongside the two housing estates planned behind Spindlewood and Clavering Walk would completely overload the existing sewage infrastructure, evidence of which can be ascertained by walking along Barnhorn Road and at the top of Spindlewood Drive and Meads Avenue sewage ‘aroma’ is evident.

“My lawn was last year flooded with the heavy rainfall and snow conditions. The drainage in this and the surrounding area is already insufficient and any additional builds will only add to flooding, causing major issues.”

A planning statement on behalf of the applicants said: “The proposal will provide significant social benefits. It would introduce additional housing into the area and help to meet the district’s housing target, and it would increase the range of housing types in the area, particularly the provision of single storey dwellings that are suitable for older people.

“Park homes are already acknowledged to provide low-cost housing and this proposal would provide a significant amount of it.

“From an economic perspective, the development will result in an increase in local spend by residents who will support local businesses throughout the year.

“The proposal would result in the redevelopment of an existing brownfield site and the reuse of underused land that is not of high environmental value. In addition, vehicle movements and noise/disturbance associated with the construction/implementation stage will be much reduced in comparison with a similar scale construction of traditional bricks and mortar housing.”