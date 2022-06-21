Proud pupils of St Peter and St Paul CE VA Primary School

They are one of only six schools in East Sussex to receive this prestigious award which celebrates the quality of the school's work in the areas of Physical Activity, Healthy Eating, PSHE and Mental Health.

Three external assessors visited the school and met with parents, staff and children as well as watching lessons in PSHE and PE.

During a tour of the school the assessors viewed the outstanding facilities at St Peter & St Paul, including the school allotment, Jubilee Garden and a newly built Music Suite.

At the end of the visit, the assessors tweeted that they had a really great day and saw fantastic work to promote health and wellbeing.

They were particularly impressed with how proud the staff and children are of their school and how enthusiastic, knowledgeable and confident they are in talking about health and wellbeing.

All of the assessors said they would love to have sent their children to St Peter & St Paul - truly an excellent endorsement.

St Peter and St Paul Church of England Primary School offers an inclusive Christian education to all children.

It is is a happy, family school where each child is valued as a unique individual with different talents, skills and aspirations.