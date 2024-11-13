Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Public toilets on Bexhill seafront have been closed by the council.

The facilities on Channel View East have been shut for ‘major repairs’, Rother District Council said.

The authority added that the repairs were required due to essential works to the underground drainage.

A Rother District Council spokesperson said: “The Channel View East toilets were closed on Tuesday, November 5 for major repairs and we hope to reopen them before Christmas.

The toilets are closed for repairs. Picture: Daniel Burton

“To help compensate for their closure, we have reopened the East Parade toilets. There is signage on the Channel View East toilets to direct people to the East Parade facilities as well as the Devonshire Square and West Parade toilets.”

In November last year, hundreds of people signed a petition in protest against a decision by Rother council bosses to close a number of Bexhill’s public toilets, including those in Devonshire Square, over winter.

The move was announced by the council as part of a cost-cutting measure due to an expected £3.8 million shortfall in the authority’s 2024/25 budget.

The authority announced they would shut on a trial basis in order to save the authority thousands of pounds.

But the move was condemned, with a petition launched by Andrew Crotty and Stephen Pariser, attracting hundreds of signatures.

The public toilets in Devonshire Square then re-opened last December after Bexhill Town Council approved proposals to pay the costs associated with re-opening and operating the facility while negotiating a lease with Network Rail.