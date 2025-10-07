The town council, which manages the toilets, said they have been closed 'until further notice'.

A spokesperson said: “Over the weekend, several of our public conveniences were unfortunately subject to severe vandalism, including graffiti, destruction of fixtures and attempts to light small fires.

“As a result, the facilities at Devonshire Square (disabled) and Channel View East (men's) will be closed until further notice, pending repairs.

“We understand that toilet closures can be frustrating, so on this occasion, we are posting pictures to illustrate the scale of the damage our contractors are regularly faced with.

“We also appreciate that the vast majority of users are respectful to our facilities and find the frequency of vandalism just as disappointing as we do."

The vandalism comes as police announced that 'thousands of pounds' worth of 'significant' damage has been caused to public toilets throughout the Rother area.

Rother Police put out an appeal for information. It said: “We have had several reports of significant damage being carried out to public toilets throughout the Rother area. This is more than a bit of graffiti; it is thousands of pounds of damage that is being caused.

“Incidents have occurred in the following areas: Edgerton Park, Bexhill between 3pm and 6pm, Battle market 3pm and 6pm and Rye, Station Approach 7am to 9am.

“We will continue to be proactive in our approach to tackle these issues with high visibility patrols at the key times, working with our partners and stakeholders to try and identify those responsible.

“We need your help. If you witness anything suspicious or have any information, no matter how small, please contact us. Contact us via 101.”

Bexhill Town Council took over the management of the town's public toilets in April this year from Rother District Council.

1 . Vandalised toilets 4.jpg The damage caused to the toilets. Picture: Bexhill Town Council Photo: Bexhill Town Council

2 . Vandalised toilets 1.jpg The damage caused to the toilets. Picture: Bexhill Town Council Photo: Bexhill Town Council

3 . Vandalised toilets 3.jpg The damage caused to the toilets. Picture: Bexhill Town Council Photo: Bexhill Town Council