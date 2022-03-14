Bexhill rally to support Ukraine - pictures

Yellow and Blue flags were flying in Devonshire square at a rally organised by Bexhill councillor Christine Bayliss. Crowds gathered to hear speakers voice their support. A plea was also made for any Bexhill residents with room to spare to offer refuge for displaced Ukranians.

The speakers were: Cllr Christine Bayliss, Cllr Richard Thomas, Conquest Chaplain Reverend Mike Turnbull, Bexhill Mayor Paul Plim, Cllr Paul Courtel, Rector of St Marks at Little Common Jonathan Frais, Michael Ensor - St Johns in Town Hall Square, poet and writer Claire Baldry, Cllr Viv Taylor Gee, Barry Grist, and Cllr Sam Coleman. £996.91 was raised to help those in need.

More news: More proposals for the former Debenhams building have been revealed

1. Bexhill Supports Ukraine rally on March 12. Photo by Derek Canty. SUS-220314-123335001 Photo Sales

2. Bexhill Supports Ukraine rally on March 12. Photo by Derek Canty. SUS-220314-123153001 Photo Sales

3. Bexhill Supports Ukraine rally on March 12. Photo by Derek Canty. SUS-220314-123203001 Photo Sales

4. Bexhill Supports Ukraine rally on March 12. Photo by Derek Canty. SUS-220314-123213001 Photo Sales