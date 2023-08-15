Residents in an area of Bexhill have voiced objections to proposals to build more than 140 new homes in their neighbourhood.

Developers have formally submitted an application to Rother planners to build 146 houses on land off Spindlewood Drive.

The scheme by Charles Church Developments Ltd would involve an access road off Barnhorn Road to the proposed development.

But residents in the area said the sewage system will not be able to cope with the extra new homes and that the area will become a ‘rat run’.

Campaigners from the SPINDAG group. Taken in February 2019. Picture: Contributed

They voiced their concerns on Rother District Council’s planning portal.

Shirley Anderson said: “Traffic congestion is already a major problem, there will be further delays due to the increased volume of traffic. Also with the proposed new ghost lane in the way, existing property owners on Barnhorn Road will have no option but to hold up traffic, while trying to access and exit their drives.

“The sewage system cannot cope with the existing sewage. Recommended improvements, following the building of Rosewood Park have not been implemented, surely these improvements should be done before any further housing is approved.”

Jane Shaw said: “The density (c.40 per hectare) of the proposed development is too great and totally out of keeping with the surrounding area. I have also no doubt the burden of additional traffic from the development will have an adverse effect on Barnhorn Road, and the access roads to the site are clearly too narrow and unsuitable.”

Paul Goodchild said: “I have concerns about how well the current sewage system will cope with the extra demand from this estate on top of Rosewood Park.

“There is nothing in this proposal to address the need to increase school opportunities or how to address the current stretched doctors’ and dentists’ facilities in the area.

“Barnhorn Road is now an extremely busy road and traffic levels have increased steadily over the years. Congestion and traffic jams are now a regular occurrence both towards the Little Common roundabout and from the east towards the Rosewood traffic lights stretching back beyond the Denbigh public house. The new junction will make the situation worse. A rat run through this estate would be inevitable.”

The area has seen similar planning applications submitted to Rother in recent years.

Outline planning permission was granted in summer 2021 for a development of up to 160 houses on the strip of land.

This was after the developer won its appeal against initial refusal by Rother District Council.

The appeal was launched after planning permission was refused by the council to build the homes on land off Spindlewood Drive in Little Common in March 2020.

The Spindlewood Development Action Group (SPINDAG) was launched to fight against the proposals when they were first submitted almost six years ago.

Earlier this year, Charles Church Developments Ltd held a consultation, asking the public for their views on the latest scheme ahead of submitting its application.

It sent out a flyer to residents in the area asking for their views. It said: “We have been working closely with planning officers at Rother District Council to prepare a scheme that meets local needs, provides community benefits, generous open space, enhances biodiversity and provides 146 beautifully designed new homes.”