Bexhill residents say 'enough is enough' over 250 new homes plan

Gladman Developments Ltd has submitted proposals for the demolition of Kiteye Farm, in Ninfield Road, and associated outbuildings to make way for the homes.

But objectors have said ‘enough is enough’, saying the area of town was being ‘subjected to numerous planning applications’.

Resident Joyce Heward has written to Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman to voice her concerns.

Residents by Kiteye Farm, Bexhill, who are concerned about plans to build up to 250 homes in the area

She said: “This lovely seaside town will be like a city very soon. If all these plans go ahead Mayo Rise, and my bungalow in particular, will be surrounded on all sides by construction. I moved from a housing estate in Brixton for a better quality of life, and now it seems that at 75 I will be forced to move from what I considered my final abode to another county.

"I cannot live in the middle of a building site with workmen looking into my low-lying bedroom and kitchen from dawn until dusk. I have spent 20 years turning my garden into a wildlife sanctuary.”

Residents in the area have voiced their objections on Rother District Council’s planning portal.

Lucy White said: “What we need more of is land for allotments because people enjoy and want to grow their own food or places to walk to help with mental health. There is no infrastructure to support these new plans, let alone the people that are already here.”

Kiteye Farm, Bexhill

Chris Horne said: “Where is the additional education establishments, medical facilities, sewage capacity, transport facilities? West and north-west Bexhill areas are being subjected to numerous planning applications. What no one seems to appreciate is the 'cumulative impact' on the area and infrastructure? Enough is enough.”

In a design and access statement by CSA Environmental, on behalf of Gladman Developments Ltd, developers said: “The vision for the site is to create a sensitively designed and high quality place, which complements the character of Bexhill and responds to the site’s assessed constraints.”

Developers also said the scheme ‘will allow for appropriate landscape and ecological enhancement measures to be applied, provision of new public open space, including a new children’s play area, outdoor sport facilities and a Multi-Use Games Area, and the retention of the vast majority of the site’s existing landscape features’.