Bexhill residents' traffic congestion concerns over mental health hospital plans

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (SPFT) has put forward proposals to build a 54-bed inpatient facility on land off of Mount View Street.

In July Rother District Council (RDC) approved full planning permission for construction of the first phase and outline permission for a later expansion. While not part of the application at this stage, more land adjoining the site is also earmarked for long-term development as part of the same facility.

However, residents have objected to the scheme and voiced their disapproval on the council’s planning portal.

An aerial impression of the proposed new mental health campus for East Sussex based in Bexhill

Nicola Tompsett said: "Although I feel there is a need for a new facility I do not feel this is the correct location for it to be built. Having moved to the housing estate opposite recently, one of the main attractions for us was the family environment. We moved here to be in a happier and safer environment for our children to grow up in and feel it would be best located elsewhere, not so close to a large family-oriented housing estate.”

Lauren Cunliffe said: “Traffic will be continually ever-increasing as the Gateway development progresses and I feel the number of staff required at such a large facility will hugely impact the Wrestwood Road area. The area is crying out for a local school, GP surgery, dentist etc as was initially planned.”

Phil Hyder-Smith said: “Placing a mental health hospital that is surrounded by residential homes is incredibly short-sighted, ignoring the views of the residents that it will ultimately impact. There are multiple locations within a 10-minute drive that would be far better suited to this type of facility, away from residential properties with far less of an impact.”

Rafael Pirassinunga said: “This development is completely out of place and will not bring any added value to the location. With a housing development literally across the road, having a hospital will bring a lot more traffic to the area and possible congestion of local roads and off-street residential parking. The area needs shops, GP practices, public transport and schools and not a mental health facility. Those plans should be scrapped as soon as possible.”

The application is to replace the Department of Psychiatry at Eastbourne DGH with a modern facility and is expected to be built by March 2024, at a cost of £46m.

In a design and access statement, SPFT said: “This 'campus'-style approach would enable us to develop a leading centre for mental health services which will mean we can respond as effectively as possible to the changing needs of local people and achieve outstanding outcomes for patients.

“This centre of excellence will also mean we can attract and keep the best staff and offer excellent teaching and research opportunities for our doctors, nurses and other clinicians.”