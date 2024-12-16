Bexhill Rotary Club Christmas appeal raised record amount

Bexhill Rotary Christmas charity appeal

Bexhill Rotary Club received a warm welcome when it took its illuminated sleigh around Bexhill for the annual Christmas appeal

Thanks to the generosity of local people this year’s Christmas collection raised a record amount which will go to Warming Up the Homeless’ and Westerleigh Judaquoi as well as supporting a number of other good causes. Over recent years these have included Bexhill Foodbank, Senlac Scouts, Air Ambulance, Raystede Animal Sanctuary and many others.

Rotary Club President, Hugh Allen, expressed his thanks to local people on behalf of the club and those who will benefit from the proceeds of this popular annual event.

The Father Christmas sleigh went out and about accompanied by Santa Claus on eight evenings this year exploring several new areas of Bexhill where it was warmly welcomed by residents. Santa met lots of children who told him the gifts they were hoping for on the big day and were offered some sweets from his tub.

At the weekends the collection was held at Tesco’s Ravenside where staff and customers welcomed the Rotarians and then outside Boots in Devonshire Road where Santa’s sleigh was much admired and photographed.

Stephen White, from Bexhill Rotary, said: “As always Bexhill folk have shown their compassion for others in this season of goodwill and the members of the Bexhill-on-Sea Rotary Club wish them all a very happy Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.”