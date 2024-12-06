The sites are being marketed by Rother District Council via commercial estate agents Dyer & Hobbis.

The authority said the sell-offs are part of a new plan that aims to keep public toilets available, create opportunities for business and save money.

The council added it is marketing a total of 14 public convenience sites across the district for let to potential interested parties, with an agreement that they would have to incorporate keeping public toilets available, including facilities for the disabled and baby changing.

Council bosses hope the sites could be converted into business premises providing suitable space for enterprises such as coffee shops, bars, or florists.

Councillor Doug Oliver, leader of the council, said: “If these plans come to fruition, it will help us retain toilet facilities, save money in the face of a near £1.2 million pound budget shortfall, and unlock business opportunities and job creation.

“It’s a great example of the council thinking creatively with the aim of protecting services for the local community and boosting the economy.

“It should also assist with reducing vandalism which costs the tax payer a considerable amount of money.”

The 14 sites on offer for let are at: Battle Mount Street, Bexhill Cooden Sea Road, Bexhill East Parade, Bexhill West Parade, Little Common Recreation Ground, Little Common Roundabout, Sidley, Normans Bay, Rye (Strand Quays, Gun Gardens and Lucknow Place car park), Winchelsea Town, Winchelsea Beach, and Sedlescombe.

The authority confirmed that it will consider all proposals for the sites, including freehold purchase, and it remains interested in hearing from parish and town councils, should they have an interest in operating these assets, either by leasehold or freehold.

Business owners, organisations and councils who want to find out more about any of the sites should contact Alex Hobbis, at Dyer and Hobbis, email [email protected], or ring 01424 423626.

1 . Former toilet block, Green Lane, Little Common.jpg The former toilet block, in Green Lane, Little Common available to let at £3,000 per year Photo: Dyer & Hobbis

2 . Former toilet block, Mount Street Car Park, Battle.jfif The former toilet block, in Mount Street Car Park, Battle available to let for £9,000 per annum Photo: Dyer & Hobbis

3 . Former toilet block, Little Common.jfif The former toilet block, in Little Common, Bexhill available to let for £4,800 per annum Photo: Dyer & Hobbis

4 . Bexhill toilet block, West Parade.jfif The former toilet block, in West Parade, on Bexhill seafront available to let for £6,200 per annum Photo: Dyer & Hobbis