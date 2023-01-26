A salon in Bexhill has been named a finalist in two categories at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

The Orangery Hair Salon could be named the ‘best hair extension salon’ and the ‘best for blondes salon’ in the UK for 2023.

This all depends on their results at the district and regional rounds, where finalists complete locally before appearing at the national grand final – a red carpet event in Birmingham in April.

Speaking about the salon’s achievement, owner Charleigh Walker said: "Since being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic like many other businesses I am immensely proud of the salons achievements since reopening, and would like to thank both my staff, and our clients for their loyalty and efforts which has contributed towards us becoming finalists in our awards event."

The Orangery Hair Salon has been trading since 2016, starting off with just Charleigh, who is now ’the proud manager of a team of five other hard-working members’.

The salon is unique in its customer-base – tending not only to the general public, but also to those that live at The Orangery Extra Care Residential Home above.

Additionally, the business is passionate about its community and, aside from providing hair services to clients, it also helps support and contribute towards causes such as The Heart Of Sidley light switch-on at Christmas, in addition to holding collaborative raffles with other local business, with the help of Bexhill North Councillor Abul Azad.

The Orangery Hair Salon is situated in Buxton Drive, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN39 4FA.

