Bexhill Santa Dash 2025: Register now to be part of the festive fun

The popular, family-festive event first started in 2013 and, since then, has raised just under £12,000 towards local good causes. As always, the fundraiser is open to all ages and abilities, including our furry four-legged friends.

Pam Edwards, who is the membership officer for Bexhill Lions, said: "It is an honour to lead on this popular event, which has grown and grown, year on year. All proceeds go towards helping Bexhill Lions continue their invaluable work supporting local families, charities, and community projects throughout the year. What better way to start the festive season than by joining around 200 Santas along Bexhill promenade?

"Anyone can enter, from serious runners, joggers, to slow walkers, those in wheelchairs or children in pushchairs. Child Santa suits start at 7 years but could easily be cut down to fit younger children. Human entrants each receive a Santa suit and a medal if they complete either a 2km or 5km course. Dogs receive a medal but are encouraged to come in their own festive outfit. Spectators are also encouraged to come along and cheer on the Santas as they make their merry way along the promenade."

She added: "For the past few years and again this year, we are lucky enough to have Zoe Ward, fitness instructor from Fit and Fab, performing warm-up exercises on the De La Warr Terrace from 11.15am. It's amazing seeing all those Santas doing their warm-up exercises before the dash. A few years ago, we received a couple of donations to buy a snow machine, and again this year, there will be snow drifting down onto the Santas during their warm-up exercises. It really is a sight to behold."

The race will start at 11:30am, and entrants need to arrive between 10:15 and 11:00, ready for the warm-up at 11:15. Santa suits for adults and children are included in the registration cost, which is £15 for adults and £10 for children between 7 and 14 years old.

Once entered, you can pick up your Santa suit in advance from the De La Warr Pavilion foyer between 2-4pm on November 30, or on event day from 10am.

Pam added: "Bexhill Lions are always looking for new members to increase their community service and fundraising activities. If anyone is interested or has any innovative ideas, please contact us on 0345 833 9591. We'd love to hear from you."

To register for the event, visit https://bexhill-lions.org.uk/santa-dash-and-santa-paws/

1 . Bexhill Santa Dash 2024. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

2 . Bexhill Santa Dash 2024. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

3 . Bexhill Santa Dash 2024. Photo by Andrew Clifton.