Bexhill schools take part in competition to design peace poster

Peace Super Heroes was the theme for this year’s competition which encourages young people to think about what peace means to them and to express that feeling as a piece of art. It also provides an opportunity for them to talk about the importance of peace with each other, family and friends.

Richard Winrow, of Bexhill Lions, said: “It was a theme that the children really related to and with so many taking part made it very difficult to select a winner and ‘runners up’ from each school.”

The overall Bexhill Junior Schools' winner was Drew Mathews from St Mary Magdalene Catholic Primary, who received a gift voucher, certificate and medal. The school was presented with a trophy and a cheque.

Other school winners were; Sofia Anderson from Glenleigh Park Primary Academy and Izabella Statham from Little Common Primary who each received a certificate and a medal.

The winning poster from each school was then entered into the Lions' S.E. England District competition. The 61 clubs in the District each have an opportunity to submit the winning posters from their local schools to compete for the District title.

To the delight of Drew Mathews, other pupils and staff at St Mary Magdalene it was announced that Drew had come 2nd in the District competition and received a £25 voucher. The school was presented with a cheque for £50.

At Glenleigh Park, Sophie Anderson was just as excited, as were the rest of the school, to hear that she had come 3rd in the District competition. Sophie received a £20 gift voucher and the school a £50 cheque.

Competition Organiser, Stella Harris said: "The standard of entries has been really high and continues the growing reputation of Bexhill for outstanding artwork. We recognise the hard work that all the entrants put into their posters and awarded all the runners up with a certificate and thanked all those that had taken part. The children obviously love taking part and it was great to hear the enthusiastic applause for all the winners and runners up.

“This popular competition would not be possible without the support and encouragement from the schools. We are very grateful to them for their support and to their staff for their time, effort and commitment."

For more information on the Club's activities and membership visit their Facebook page, website www.bexhill-lions.org.uk or call the Club Secretary on 0345 833 9591.

1 . Bexhill schools peace poster competition Sofia Anderson Glenleigh Park front rightPhoto: supplied

2 . Bexhill schools peace poster competition Izabella Statham Little Common centre frontPhoto: supplied