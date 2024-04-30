Bexhill seafront kiosk owner to mark 21 years with charity concert
Stella Brennan-Wright, 76, bought the Old Bathing Station Kiosk in De La Warr Parade in 2003 and said over the years her time there has been ‘very enjoyable’.
The charity event to mark her 21 years will be held on Saturday (May 4) from 1pm to 4.30pm.
Live music will be provided by Bob Hammond, The Shady Ladies and The Other Band.
Stella, who worked as a baker after she left school for many years, is raising money for three charities, namely Demelza, St Michael's Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.
She said: “On Saturday we’re going to pretend that it’s my 21st birthday, but it’s 21 years that I’ve had the kiosk here. I bought it 21 years ago, thoroughly enjoyed it and keep enjoying it.
“We’re going to have people coming along in the afternoon, a couple of bands and a singer, which is going to be really good. We’ll be raising money for charity with a raffle and tombola, table sale and sweet shop out here.
“We’re going to have lots of memories over the last 21 years.”
She said she chose St Michael’s Hospice as one of the three charities to raise money as a thank-you for looking after her mother and other relatives.
“St Michael’s Hospice is such a beautiful, peaceful place for people who have got to that stage,” she said.
Stella added: “When I left school at 15, I became an apprentice baker with Willard’s Bakers. I trained as a baker and stayed there for quite a while. I have always been in catering and sales and I love it.
“I learned that the kiosk was coming up for sale, I was about to take early retirement and thought I’d buy it for early retirement.
“The kiosk is still the same size but we’ve altered it to take more windows at the front.
"My time here has been very enjoyable, it really has. I can’t do as much as I used to but I can sit in there and love talking to people. I just love being around people.
“In Bexhill there are a lot of elderly people who live on their own and just to have a few smiles and a few little laughy words, they have got something to go home when they are on their own in the evening to think about.”
