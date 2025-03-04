A Bexhill kiosk owner and her team held a Pancake Day-themed fundraising event to raise money for two charities.

Stella Brennan-Wright, who owns the Old Bathing Station Kiosk in De La Warr Parade, made pancakes for visitors and residents throughout the day on Tuesday (March 4).

She said: “All of the profit made will go to the two charities I’m doing it for this year, which is Macmillan and St Michael’s Hospice.”

Last May Stella and her team held a charity concert to mark her 21 years of trade.

Stella Brennan-Wright, left, and Laura Frost are celebrating Shrove Tuesday, Pancake Day, at The Old Bathing Station Kiosk in Bexhill. All the profits will be going to charity.

She bought the Old Bathing Station Kiosk in 2003 and said over the years her time there has been ‘very enjoyable’.

Stella, who worked as a baker after she left school for many years, held the concert to raise money for three charities, namely Demelza, St Michael's Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

She said she chose St Michael’s Hospice as one of the three charities to raise money as a thank-you for looking after her mother and other relatives.