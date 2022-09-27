Bexhill seafront rats: ‘We are scared they will come across the road to our building’

She said: “I live in an apartment block on Marina in Bexhill . What were once three beautiful flower beds opposite, have been planted with wild flowers this year which died off too early due to the extreme weather conditions.

“We began to notice a few rats running in and out of the dead plants, and the numbers of rodents soon increased.“I went to the town hall to report the problem two weeks ago. My complaint was acknowledged with an assurance that someone from pest control would ring me within two working days. I’ve heard nothing.“The dead foliage was removed a week ago, so all the rats are in full view of the passing public who stop and take pictures of them.“We are just scared they will come across the road to our building but nobody in authority does anything.”She added: “Welcome to Bexhill, come and enjoy the sewage spills and the rats!”