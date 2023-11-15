Residents in a Bexhill street are demanding a sinkhole in their road is repaired months after it was first discovered.

The sinkhole in Cantelupe Road was spotted in the summer, which led to part of the road being closed off to traffic.

But the restrictions are still in place and the hole remains unrepaired.

Cllr Hazel Timpe, Rother district councillor for Sackville ward, where Cantelupe Road is located, said: “The residents of Cantelupe Road have been more than patient. But enough is enough.

Cantelupe Road in Bexhill has been closed for months due to an ongoing repair to a sinkhole.

“Despite efforts from Cllr Ian Hollidge and myself there appears no end in sight. At the beginning of the week a poor fellow disappeared down yet another sinkhole on De La Warr Parade. I implore the county council to fix these problems before someone is seriously hurt.”

Observer also readers criticised the lack of repairs.

Cherrie Lacey said: “Sinkholes, potholes, lots of holes, road works, no workman at some points, build up of traffic, Bexhill has has too much going on, too many jobs on the roads not finished or started and left with temporary traffic lights and traffic build up.”

Cllr Ian Hollidge, East Sussex county councillor, who represents the Bexhill South division, said: “Cantelupe Road has been closed for safety reasons due to a sinkhole, the causes of which have been investigated. However these still need resolving.

“This sinkhole was spotted by our Community Steward during summer and a partial road closure immediately implemented. In September investigations showed it was caused by one or more of the many utilities found in the excavations.

“Each one has been contacted and will have to be coordinated to solving the problem. East Sussex Highways has experience of this type of issue. An example of this is the nearby Dorset/Magdalen Road junction where similar work was recently completed.

“The temporary barriers, which had fallen over in the high winds, have been stood up with extra sand bags. However, we are still experiencing very high winds, as well as some drivers removing barriers and driving through, which doesn’t help us and risks a vehicle falling into the void.

“East Sussex Highways will always respond to all such incidents and on this particular location will continue to oversee until a full reinstatement has been completed. Anyone can report an incident on our Highways to 0345 60 80 193 at anytime.

