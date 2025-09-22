Bexhill Street Market draws crowds to Devonshire Road

Organised by Bexhill Lions Club with support from Bexhill Town Council, the two-day event is held in Devonshire Road. It features a wide range of products, from food and jewellery to clothing and home furnishings.

On Saturday, Simon Edwards, a member of Bexhill Lions Club, said: "My organisation took over the street market several years ago when it was due to fold if an organisation wasn't able to keep it going. We run the event twice a year, usually in May and September.

"What we're after is more stallholders to come forward to make it bigger and better. Unfortunately, we have been let down this year. We were due to have some French food traders here, but they failed to show up at the last minute, which is unfortunate."

He added: "This event encourages local organisations to come together, raise awareness of what they do and hopefully raise funds for local good causes in the Bexhill area.

"It gives voluntary organisations the chance to showcase what they do, sell their ideas to the public, and hopefully get more volunteers. It also offers a variety of stalls, and local people get the opportunity to buy items and help support small independent traders.

"Bexhill Town Council pays for the road closure and marshalling, which is quite an outlay for them, so we are grateful for their support."

On their stall, the Lions sold "Beautiful Bexhill" calendars, which Margaret Hayles photographed, to help raise funds for Brain Tumour Research. They also had a tombola, which was very popular with visitors.

You can keep up to date with all of the good work that Bexhill Lions Club is doing by following their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LionsBexhill

