The store, located at 7-8 Collington Mansions, Collington Avenue, is currently closed.

However, when workmen removed the frontage of the Tesco Express shop, they discovered a sign saying ‘Collington Wine Stores’.

Further work unearthed the Threshers off-licence closure sign when the premises used to be a Threshers branch.

The old sign directs people to the nearest Threshers branch, which was in St Leonards Road in Bexhill at the time the Collington branch closed down.

The off-licence’s parent company went bust in 2009 and the brand disappeared from the High Street.

The brand was later revived as an online wine and spirits store.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Our Bexhill-on-sea Express is temporarily closed for a refit to improve the shopping experience for our customers. The store is having new flooring installed as well as improvements to the refrigeration units and windows. We look forward to welcoming customers back when the store is due to reopen in early December.”

1 . hq27909 (1).JPG Tesco Express in Collington Avenue, Bexhill, is closed for refurbishment. The old Collington Wine Stores sign was discovered during the refurbishment work and also the old Thresher off licence closure sign, when the business used to be there before it closed. Photo: staff

