Bexhill to celebrate landmark anniversary with free family fun day

To celebrate this landmark anniversary, the Bexhill Community Events Group has organised a free family fun day on the sea front on Saturday, August 13. The event will take place from 9am-4.30pm on the Metropole Lawns by the De La Warr Pavilion.

The town was founded by Anglo-Saxon King Offa of Mercia when he signed the Bixlei (Bexhill-on-Sea) charter on August 25, 772AD which granted land to St Peter’s Church in the old town.

Highlights of the day include a re-enactment of the signing of the charter at 1.30pm, with Bexhill Town Crier Will McAuley taking on the role of King Offa.

There will also be a sample of Anglo-Saxon life brought to Bexhill by the Age of Penda, an Anglo-Saxon re-enactment group. They will bring props including costumes, swords, shields, axes, helmets and cooking utensils.

Event manager Claire Baldry said: “We hope that this unique event will install a real sense of civic pride and community spirit in Bexhill – as well as being of historical interest and a lot of good fun!“

Visitors are encouraged to come along in fancy dress from any era of history. Prizes will be awarded for the winning outfits – with a special prize for the best Anglo-Saxon outfit.

The family fun day will feature live music from local performers including Kevin Terrell and the Other Band, and an afternoon tea served by the Bexhill Lions. There will also be range of food and craft stalls.

Visitors can also take part in a trail featuring 10 Bexhill icons, including Spike Milligan, Eddie Izzard and Fanny Craddock. There will be photographs of these icons – along with interesting facts about them – to find in shops along Sackville Road.