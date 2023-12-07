Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The town council confirmed the move today (Thursday, December 7) following an angry backlash from members of the public over the size of the current tree, located in Devonshire Square.

Council staff were subjected to abuse by members of the public over the current tree, with many people venting their dismay over its diminutive size.

Following the backlash, Bexhill mayor Lynn Brailsford said the council expressed ‘regret and disappointment’ over the ‘aggressive and negative remarks’ directed at its staff.

Bexhill's current 2023 Christmas Tree in Devonshire Square, which is set to be replaced

A statement on the council’s Facebook page today said: “We are pleased to confirm that the replacement Christmas tree arrives tomorrow and will be decorated overnight ready for lighting up on Saturday.

“You may have seen the recycled bottle tree made by the Community Supporters Young Pollinators, working with the Old Ambulance Station. All the materials are fully recycled and will be re-used next year. If you’d like to donate any 2 litre green plastic bottles please bring them to the Community Supporters’ Hub at the Mall, Western Road.

“Bexhill Radio have generously agreed to play some festive tunes this Friday between 4-6pm in Devonshire Square. They will be joined by the mayor and Councillors who will be around to meet and greet Bexhill residents.

“Don’t forget Christmas parking concessions are available on the following Saturday’s at De La Warr, Eversley Road, Manor Barn, Town Hall, Wainwright Road and War Memorial Car Park.”A campaign set up by W.Ave Arts Bexhill to provide the town with a Christmas tree in 2024 also hit its fundraising target within hours after being launched.

Since its launch last Friday (December 1) it has raised almost £1,200.