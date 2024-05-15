Bexhill to hold Anglo-Continental Street Market over bank holiday weekend

​It will ensure the continuation of the popular event, which has traditionally take place twice a year in Bexhill in May and September.

The Anglo-Continental Market will now be called the Bexhill Street Market.

Recognising the significance of this longstanding community event, the Town Council has stepped forward to provide vital assistance with road closures, a service that was previously covered by the Lion’s insurance.

Due to changes nationally, Bexhill Lions' insurance no longer included coverage for road closures, posing a potential challenge for the successful organisation of the market. Understanding the importance of this event to the local community and businesses, the Bexhill-on-Sea Town Council has taken on the responsibility of managing and facilitating the required road closures.

The Market, a long standing tradition in Bexhill, features an array of food and drink stalls that attract residents and visitors alike. The Town Council's commitment to ensuring the future of the market reflects its dedication to supporting local initiatives that contribute to the vibrancy and cultural richness of Bexhill-on-Sea.

Mayor Lynn Brailsford expressed gratitude for the collaborative spirit within the community, stating: "We are proud to stand alongside Bexhill Lions, who are working hard to attract new stallholders, to ensure the success of the Bexhill Street Market. This partnership exemplifies the strength of our community and our shared commitment to preserving cherished traditions that bring joy to our residents."

Lion Brian said: "We are very grateful for the support of Bexhill Town Council and look forward to working with them as we continue to develop the market offerings. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Bexhill Street Market."

Bexhill-on-Sea Town Council says it looks forward to a successful market, fostering community spirit and celebrating the diverse offerings of local vendors.

For market information email [email protected] or call Lion Brian on 07377 259153.

