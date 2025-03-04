An event is being held in Bexhill this weekend to mark five years on from the start of the Covid pandemic.

The event on Sunday (March 9) will start at 2pm and be held at the Tree of Hope next to Bexhill War Memorial.

There will be music, poems and speakers at the event, which has been organised by Lynn and Jim Langlands, Brian Drayson and Jimmy Stanger.

Sunday’s event is part of the national Day of Reflection when similar events will be taking place across the UK.

A Government spokesperson said: “2025 marks five years since the pandemic began and we continue to honour and remember those affected.

“The UK Commission on Covid Commemoration was set up to find appropriate ways to remember those who lost their lives since the pandemic began, and to explore how we mark this period of our history.

“On Sunday, March 9, 2025, people are invited to remember and commemorate those who lost their lives since the pandemic began, reflect on the sacrifices made by many, and on the impact of the pandemic on us all, pay tribute to the work of health and social care staff, frontline workers and researchers, and appreciate those who volunteered and showed acts of kindness during this unprecedented time.”