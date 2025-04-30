Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bexhill will be marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a series of events next week.

On Thursday (May 8) the town crier’s proclamation takes place at 9am, with the raising of the VE Day 80 flag on the Colonnade.

At 11am a two-minute silence will be held at the war memorial on the seafront and at the memorial in Little Common.

People will then gather from noon to listen to bagpipes.

From 2pm to 3pm, people are invited to come along and see The Battle Ukulele Band at the Coronation Bandstand.

The church bells will be ringing in celebration throughout Bexhill from 6.30pm.

At 9.30pm people are invited to join in the lighting of the Trafalgar Beacon on Galley Hill as the nation sings.

On Saturday, May 10 Bexhill Heritage is hosting the VE Day 80th Anniversary Concert, featuring the Royal British Legion Band, on the Coronation Bandstand on the seafront from 12.45pm to 4.15pm.

Sunday, May 11 sees a 1940s-inspired tea party on Western Road from noon to 3pm.

The event will feature performances from the Royal British Legion Band, the Albatross Ukulele Band and songs from The Vintage Rose, a display of wartime objects from Bexhill Museum, 1940s props and a special appearance from Rosie, the little grey pony.