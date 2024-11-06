In the town centre, a parade will leave Devonshire Square at 10.20am on Sunday (November 10), followed by a service at the war memorial.

From 11.15am, the parade will depart from the war memorial and head along past the Colonnade for dismissal.

In Little Common, a church service will take place at 9.45am on Sunday.

Members of the Little Common branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) will then assemble at St Mark's Church car park at around 10.30am following the church remembrance service, and then will lead a parade to the war memorial where the two minutes’ silence will be held at 11am during a short Act of Remembrance and wreaths laid, after which the Parade will march to the Poppy Club.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at St Mary’s Church inn Ninfield, near Bexhill on Sunday from 10am.

The Act of Remembrance, led by Rev Paul Frostick, will then be held at 10.50am, with the laying of wreaths and tributes.

At 11am, the two minutes’ silence will be held, alongside the playing of The Last Post and Reveille.

Bexhill, UK, 12 November 2023. Veterans, Youth Groups and Community members attend the Remembrance Day Service in Bexhill, East Sussex. Photo by Lee Floyd: https://www.leefloyd.co.uk/

Bexhill, UK, 12 November 2023. Veterans, Youth Groups and Community members attend the Remembrance Day Service in Bexhill, East Sussex. Photo by Lee Floyd: https://www.leefloyd.co.uk/

Bexhill, UK, 12 November 2023. Veterans, Youth Groups and Community members attend the Remembrance Day Service in Bexhill, East Sussex. Photo by Lee Floyd: https://www.leefloyd.co.uk/