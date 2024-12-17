The total cost of major work to remove cladding deemed a fire risk from a Bexhill apartment complex has been revealed.

For more than a year scaffolding surrounded the Landmark building in Egerton Road after it was erected in September 2023 when work started.

Oakfield Estate Agents, which manages the complex, has this week announced how much the work has cost.

Sam Hensher, financial director at Oakfield, said the project cost £8,145,861 in total.

The Landmark building, Bexhill. Photo taken in November 2024

She added: “The work to replacement combustible cladding is now finished, with practical completion to be issued in the coming days.”

Oakfield said it secured £6.4m in funding to completely replace the cladding before work started in September last year.

The project was set to be fully completed by the end of March 2024, with the scaffolding removed by the end of April, despite adverse weather causing some short delays earlier in the year.

However, the project overran, with 80 per cent of the work completed by May.

The Landmark building in Bexhill before all of the scaffolding was removed

The Observer first reported in early 2021 how residents in the Landmark, which contains 66 flats, said they were ‘living in fear’ after surveyors recommended major repairs to the complex following a safety report in November 2020.

Flat owners then saw their insurance costs rise, as well as bills for new safety measures increase. Some residents said their flats were rendered worthless, leaving them unable to sell up.

Oakfield said the company was appointed managing agents for the Landmark after the developers went into administration in 2012.

A waking watch and new fire alarm system were then put in place. The former is a fire safety system in which trained staff patrol the floors and the outside of a building continually to provide warning in the event of a fire.

Oakfield added it was able to secure funding for the installation of the new fire alarm system via the Government’s Waking Watch Relief Scheme. However, it added leaseholders had to pay for the waking watch patrols themselves.

Further funding to replace the cladding was approved from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) via the Government’s Building Safety Fund.