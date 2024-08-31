Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A campaign to have CCTV installed in a Bexhill park will be discussed by town councillors next week.

The campaign, led by resident Linda Lee, comes after a duck died after being shot at by ‘youths using a catapult’ in July in Egerton Park.

Town councillor, Paul Plim, is putting forward a motion at the council’s Amenities Meeting on Wednesday evening (September 4) from 6pm, urging it to ‘contact police force partners within the current CCTV funding agreement with a view to funding an additional camera to be located within Egerton Park’.

Linda, 73, will also be speaking at the meeting to outline her campaign.

File: Bexhill-on-Sea. Egerton Park

Rother Police and wildlife rescue group Wildlife Matters Rescue (WMR) are appealing for information following the incident in Egerton Park on July 10.

Linda was walking in the park that evening and said she saw two youths firing catapults.

She added she noticed a duck was drowning in the main pond, jumped in and eventually managed to rescue the duck, which had lost a lot of blood owing to a deep hole in her back.

The duck later had to be put to sleep due to suffering severe spinal injuries, Wildlife Matters Rescue said.

Linda said: “I felt so hurt and mortified that someone could do this to such a beautiful and defenceless creature. All I have left of Ducky, as I have named her, is a feather that I carry in my purse to cherish her memory.

“I am now campaigning for CCTV to be installed in Egerton Park, which is currently being patrolled by two police officers walking around the park twice a day as part of Rother Police's Operation Sunshine. Because animals don't have a voice, they need all the help that we can give them towards the goal of having CCTV installed.

“I have had a lot of support from the Bexhill on Sea Group, and hope that some of these supporters will come along to the meeting, as well as many friends and neighbours who have expressed an interest. I will also be taking some photos of the injured duck along for councillors to see.”

Linda, who has 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, is being supported by Cllr Plim, who is town councillor for Central Ward.

He said: “We are seeking to enhance our portfolio of CCTV cameras operated by Sussex Police, by funding an additional camera within Egerton Park.”

Ray Puttock, one of the WMR trustees, said he is offering a £500 reward for information about the attack leading to an arrest and an outcome.

Anyone wanting to contact WMR should do so by messaging its Facebook page.

Following the incident, Rother Police posted an appeal for information.

A spokesperson said: “We received reports of two youths using catapults to launch objects at ducks and swans in Egerton Park, Bexhill.

“Unfortunately, one duck was injured in an incident. We promptly contacted the wildlife rescue centre and arranged for the injured duck to be collected from the concerned member of public who found it.

“We have officers patrolling Bexhill town centre every day, so, we are urging the public to report any incident of this nature to us immediately via 101, if anyone is seen using a catapult, please call 999.”