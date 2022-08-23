Bexhill 'Trojan horse' development plans slammed by objectors

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developers have put forward plans to build the two houses in Peartree Lane.

But people in the area have voiced their opposition to the scheme, with scores writing to Rother planners online.

Mervin Dadd said: “This Trojan horse proposal quite literally paves the way for plans to build on the fields sold off by Highwoods Golf Club. This would require the destruction of wildlife habitats on land. which is already subject to flooding.”

Jennifer Bolton said: “This application goes against the overall ambience of this small and local lane.

"The houses will stand out against the other houses nearby and not fit in with the look of the others. My husband and I use the lane regularly to walk and enjoy the environment away from the traffic and noise which has become increasingly encroaching in recent years, as Peartree Lane becomes a rat run for local traffic.

"If the lane becomes a road, then the possibility of further development at the end of it becomes more certain and will further encroach on this lovely amenity for the local community.”

Elizabeth Cawdron said: “The erection of these two new properties will have a massive detrimental effect on the lives and habitat of the various wildlife currently living on this and the surrounding land.”

In a planning statement, CLM Planning, on behalf of the applicants Oasis Developments (South East) Ltd, said: “The site is in a sustainable urban location where the principle of new housing development can be accepted.

"There are no adverse impacts identified with the proposed development in terms of the character and appearance of the area, residential amenity, ecology and highway safety.

"The proposal will boost the supply of housing in the area where there is identified supply shortfall and makes better use of existing housing land, and this adds weight to the granting of planning permission for what is considered to be a sustainable housing development.”