Funding for a new regeneration programme for Bexhill has been reconfirmed by the Government.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a review after the General Election, the Bexhill Town Board has been advised that the town is still set to benefit from funding from the Government’s Long-Term Plan for Towns scheme.

Up to £20m of grant funding was agreed for the town in May of this year, prior to the change in Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the Town Board is waiting for further details and confirmation of the scheme’s funding priorities it said it is hoped many of the ideas generated to date, both in the community and through business engagement, will still be relevant.

Bexhill seafront/Bexhill Colonnade

The board said the investment plans will continue to be based on engagement with local people, businesses and community organisations.

The timescale for developing plans has been extended until mid-2025, with the funding for project delivery available from April 2026, it added.

Abi Newbury FCA, chair of the Bexhill Town Board, said: “As a whole board we have worked together to make the strongest possible case to Government for our funding allocation to be reconfirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At our meetings with representatives of the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, we have emphasised the community and business engagement we have already done and how we are working together across different organisations to co-operate for the benefit of the people of Bexhill.

“We are so pleased to continue the work we have made such a good start on.”

Rother District Council, as the accountable body for the funding, is now awaiting a revised timeline and the deadline for the submission of plans, at which point more information will be made available.

Councillor Doug Oliver, leader of Rother District Council and Town Board member, said: “It is excellent news that the funding for Bexhill Town Board has been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a testimony to the work the Town Board has undertaken to get itself in an advanced position of planning and joint working. This has meant we have been in a position to advocate strongly for Bexhill’s funding which we now have confirmation of.

“We have shown that working together actually works and can now push forward to make plans a reality.”

Bexhill is one of 75 towns set to benefit from the Long Term Plan for Towns funding, which is designed to boost economic growth, improve infrastructure, enhance social wellbeing and reduce inequalities over the next decade.

The Bexhill Town Board is made up of representatives from businesses and community groups, the local MP and Police and Crime Commissioner, and county, district and town councillors.

Information about the Town Board, the funding and Board members can be found at www.bexhilltownboard.co.uk, where decisions made by the board will also be posted.