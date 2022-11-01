Bexhill wildlife rescue group accuses council of 'cruelty' over decision to use rat poison
A wildlife rescue group has accused Rother District Council of ‘cruelty’ following its decision to use a rodenticide to tackle a rat infestation in Bexhill.
The authority closed off gardens in Marina on the seafront last month after rats were seen scurrying around the area.
The move came after residents living opposite called for action.
But Bexhill & Hastings Wildlife Rescue & Sanctuary has criticised the council, saying the decision to use rat poison was putting wildlife at risk.
Will Larkin, from the group, said: “Earlier this year, a wildflower garden was planted on Bexhill seafront. It was beautiful and quickly attracted all manner of fauna.“However, some residents complained of wildlife using the garden and the council responded by fencing it off and distributing poison throughout with warning signs advising ‘treatment’ targeting our very intelligent and misrepresented brown rat.
“The fact is the overwhelming majority of our UK rat population is healthy and well, and plays a very important role in our local ecosystem. “They use poison, because it is easy to place and does not require as much work; but this is one of the most inhumane and cruel ways to kill them. The wild animals endure up to five days of constant suffering; severe headaches, dizziness, lack of coordination and then relentless pain while their bodies start to bleed internally.“Rats, mice, voles and shrews are common victims of these ‘bait boxes’, but while they are suffering and physically very unwell, they will often be predated by those higher up in the food chain. The poison in use, difencoum, is one of those that can poison animals that eat a poison victim, with birds of prey and cats being the most at risk due to their smaller body mass.”A spokesperson for Rother District Council said: “We are taking appropriate measures to bring the rodent activity near the seafront in Bexhill under control and our Environmental Health team are continuing to monitor the situation.
“We would remind the public again not to leave food out in this area, which will attract rats, and residents and visitors are particularly asked not to feed the wild birds.”