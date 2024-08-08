Bexhill woman unable to stand without fainting battling to raise money for equipment to give her independence
Laura Chegwidden, 33, uses a wheelchair and is trying to fundraise for a motorised wheelchair power attachment.
She said: “I have postural tachycardia syndrome (PoTS), multiple sclerosis (MS) and Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), all of which contribute to difficulties walking and being upright.
“Unfortunately, due to medical conditions, I had to surrender my driving licence a couple of years ago, which has had a huge impact and cut me off from society.
“I would like to improve my quality of life. I am currently missing out on aspects of society. I cannot go out of the house alone, as I still rely on help from others. This is affecting my mental health.
“Having more opportunities would make a huge difference to my life and boost my confidence. It means more doors would be open to me and I’d feel more integrated in society. I could finally make my presence known, and not be hidden away.
“I currently rely on help when out of the house using my wheelchair on longer/difficult trips because I am limited by distance and/or terrain. I also have a medical alert dog in training, but am unable to take her for longer walks.
“The motorised attachment glides over fields and rocky paths, so I could go out for lovely/longer outings with ease. It would also enable me to do 'simple' things like go down to my local café. Therefore, I am looking to purchase a Triride motorised power attachment. This is controlled by handlebars and clamps onto the front of the wheelchair and pulls me along.
“Ultimately, the power attachment will enable me to live a similar life to the one I had before my health declined.”
Multiple sclerosis is a progressive neurological condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord. The symptoms vary depending on which part of the nervous system has been affected. Symptoms could be problems with vision, balance, memory and thinking and emotions.
Postural tachycardia syndrome is when the heart rate increases very quickly after getting up from sitting or lying down.
Symptoms include dizziness or light-headedness, fainting or almost fainting, palpitations, chest pain, shortness of breath and shaking and sweating.
Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect the connective tissues, primarily the skin, joints and blood vessel walls.
Laura’s Gofundme page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/laura-chegwidden.
