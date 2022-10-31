Bexhill's Albatross Club holds beer festival
There were interesting real ales from across the country available when the RAFA Albatross Club on Bexhill seafront held its popular autumn beer festival at the weekend.
By Andy Hemsley
5 minutes ago
Beer lovers were able to sample 17 real ales and seven craft ciders in a third of a pint glasses at the free festival and there was live music from local bands. Friday saw the top bar of the club given over to beers from Lakedown Brewery at Burwash and the brewer attended to give a presentation on the beers and brewing process.
