Bexhill's De La Warr Pavilion offering free sunset screenings of family films over summer - this is when
The screenings will start at sunset at around 8.30pm.
A spokesperson for the DLWP said: “Sunset Screenings return this summer, in association with Bexhill College, with support from McPhersons Chartered Accountants.
“We celebrate with three outdoor screenings of family favourite films in August. Each screening will also include free creative activities for the family to get involved in before the film starts.
“So dust off your picnic blankets, wrap up warm and enjoy three of your favourite family films by the sea this August.”
The DLWP said the screenings on offer this summer will be on Saturday, August 10 with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022, Cert. PG) and on Saturday, August 17 where people have a choice to decide which film out of three movies should be shown on the night.
The choices are Toy Story 2 (Cert. U), Tarzan (Cert. U) and Shrek 2 (Cert. PG).
To choose, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SunsetScreenings2024.
The deadline to choose is Sunday, July 21 at midnight.
