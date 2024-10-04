Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents fear that Bexhill’s historic buildings in the Old Town are under threat from heavy vehicles.

Sandra Bandirali believes large vehicles, which are breaching the maximum weight limit of 7.5 tonnes, ‘routinely use the High Street, putting the buildings at risk.

She has launched a petition on Change.org, calling for East Sussex County Council (ESCC) to enforce the limit.

More than 130 people have signed the online petition so far.

Bexhill Old Town. Picture: Google Street View

Sandra said: “As a resident of Bexhill's Old Town, the picturesque buildings and rich history of High Street are a daily reminder to me of how incredibly lucky I am to live here. The historic listed buildings are an important part of many people who live in Bexhill, and stand as an irreplaceable part of our heritage, which we must protect.

“However, these cultural landmarks are under threat. Large vehicles, breaching the established maximum weight limit of 7.5 tonnes, routinely use the High Street, the buildings don’t have foundations so the structure of these buildings is being threatened.

“The immediate enforcement of the weight limit is key to the buildings' protection and it is of great concern that this regulation is currently not being enforced.

“We need for ESCC council to act. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors highlights that consistent heavy traffic can cause detrimental damage to nearby historical structures.

“We need our local council covering this road in Bexhill to prioritise this issue and take active measures to prevent the misuse of the weight limit, including the revision of local traffic laws and road changes.

“Preserving the buildings on the High Street is something we have to do now, or the incredible images we see of a high street that has hardly changed in hundreds of years won’t be there anymore.

“The by-pass was built for heavy vehicles, there are other routes that can be used. The road is now a residential road linking Manor Barn and the historic Barrock Hall. The road needs to be reviewed on many levels, but let’s start with enforcement of a sign put up by the council to make sure large vehicles stop using this route.”

Signing the petition in support, Penny Hudd said: “The centre of Bexhill is a delight and needs protecting.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We have noted residents’ concerns over heavy vehicles entering Bexhill High Street. Although the weight restriction was authorised by the county council via a Traffic Regulation Order, the police are responsible for carrying out its enforcement.

“Restrictions are put in place on some roads which are considered especially unsuitable for HGVs, but it is important to note that, even with restrictions, there are exemptions for vehicles that have a legitimate reason to access a road, such as delivering to residential properties or businesses within that area.”

The petition can be found at www.change.org/p/enforce-7-5-ton-weight-limit-to-preserve-historic-listed-buildings-in-bexhill.