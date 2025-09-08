Bexhill's Wild West extravaganza draws in the crowds

Featuring stunt action cowboys, a Wild West town, and Tombstone Market, this free family event had something for everybody to enjoy, and the glorious weather brought out the crowds in their hundreds.

During the day, Bexhill Musical Theatre Choir entertained visitors with their rousing performances of Whip Crack Away, from Calamity Jane, and an Oklahoma Medley. Some of the performers on the main stage included Country Cool, Country Chix, Hastings Stage Studio, and the Dolly Parton Story, which Andrea Patterson performed.

Roger said, "I was very pleased with how the day went, and we were very lucky with the weather. The glorious sunshine added to a colourful day. I had planned the concept for this type of event many years ago, so to see that vision become a reality was the highlight for me.

"On behalf of Russell Nisbet and myself, I would like to thank Fiona Hemsworth, who coordinated the beautiful American vehicles. Special thanks to Sarah Evans and her family for coming over from Ashford to help set up and play an important part in running the day.

"Thanks also to Christine Bayliss, Hazel Timpe, Brian Drayson and Ian Hollidge. Bexhill Town Council, Rother District Council and Bexhill Chamber of Commerce for their support.

"The De La Warr Pavilion management, tech team and staff were terrific. Bexhill Promotions with music on the lawns were great. Special thanks to our charismatic stage compere, Greg Draven. All the artists and performers, but special mention to our wonderful, talented local stars, the Bexhill Musical Theatre Choir and Hastings Stage Studio, for their brilliant, uplifting performances."

The fun-filled event included sideshows, arena performances, and a Mexican mariachi band. Strolling cowboys with banjos mingled with visitors, and there was also a lasso and whip-cracking skills workshop, gun-spinning shows, and a vintage funfair.

Rosie the Pony made an appearance, wearing her Dolly-inspired bandana, and the photogenic Watermill Wolves attended, too. American classic cars lined the sloping lawns next to the De La Warr Pavilion, and there was even a Back to the Future DeLorean car there.

Roger added: "It's the 40th anniversary of the Back to the Future trilogy, so we were very fortunate to have the DeLorean car there, with all the gadgets, with all the lights, with the dashboard set at September 6 1885. People had their photos taken with that.

"As always, the biggest thanks goes to the stars who created the wonderful atmosphere – the community of Bexhill. Their support has made it all worthwhile."

This western-themed day of entertainment and family fun follows on from the success of Roger's Roaring 20s, the 60s Revolution, Medieval Pageant, and the 70's Explosion events. I wonder what he'll think of next?

1 . Bexhill's Spirit of the Wild West. Photo by Andrew Clifton Bexhill's Spirit of the Wild West. Photo by Andrew Clifton Photo: Andrew Clifton

2 . Bexhill's Spirit of the Wild West. Photo by Andrew Clifton Bexhill's Spirit of the Wild West. Photo by Andrew Clifton Photo: Andrew Clifton

3 . Bexhill's Spirit of the Wild West. Photo by Andrew Clifton Bexhill's Spirit of the Wild West. Photo by Andrew Clifton Photo: Andrew Clifton

4 . Bexhill's Spirit of the Wild West. Photo by Andrew Clifton Bexhill's Spirit of the Wild West. Photo by Andrew Clifton Photo: Andrew Clifton