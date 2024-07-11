Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proposals to build a new community hub in Sidley are set to go in front of Rother planners next week.

On Thursday (July 18), Rother District Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application to demolish the football pavilion at the recreation ground in Canada Way and replace it with a new multi-purpose community building.

The proposals, from the Heart of Sidley Partnership, will incorporate replacement changing facilities for use by sports clubs as well as a coffee shop and multi-purpose function space.

In documents submitted as part of the application, Andrew Baker of Baker Architectural Ltd, the partnership’s agent, said: “ The redevelopment of the dilapidated changing block in a central and integral part of Sidley will promote sports, arts, culture, and learning.

A conceptual image of the proposed Sidley community hub. Image credit: Baker Architectural Ltd

“In addition, the development of this key site will tackle social-economic shortcomings, provide much needed youth and elderly activities, [reduce] antisocial behaviour, promote health and wellbeing and new job creation.

“The new hub will provide changing rooms, public toilets, and refreshment facilities, offer flexible spaces for meetings, workshops and classes supporting the cultural arts programme linked with the De La Warr (DLWP), expanding, and enriching the use of the site’s other community facilities such as BMX Bike track, skatepark, bowls club and children’s playground.”

The scheme, which is set to receive funding from Levelling Up monies, is supported by council planning officers.

No objections have been lodged by residents and the scheme is only coming before the committee as the recreation ground is on council-owned land.

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “This proposal would provide a much-needed upgraded community facility for the people of Sidley and surrounding area.

“The proposal would comply with policy and would not harm the landscape, neighbour amenity, ecology or highway safety. The development would incorporate sustainable technologies and practices in line with RDC’s Climate Strategy.

“The application is therefore recommended for approval with conditions.”

For further information see application reference RR/2024/935/P on the Rother District Council website.