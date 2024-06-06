A Hailsham housing scheme is set to go back in front of Wealden planners next week following a deferral.

Bid to build nine houses in Hailsham
On Thursday (June 13), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South (PCS) is due to once again consider outline proposals to build nine houses to the west of Ersham Road — on land adjacent to a property known as The Homestead.
The committee had previously considered the proposals in May, opting to defer their decision as some felt the scheme would result in an overdevelopment of the site. Councillors were also concerned about the lack of affordable housing on the site, with some arguing a larger number of smaller homes would be preferable.
Since then, the applicant has confirmed they would be unwilling to make changes to the proposal.
In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “During the committee debate at the 16 May meeting of PCS, members raised concerns about the number of houses proposed, overdevelopment and the proposed development making a contribution to provision of affordable housing.
“The agent has responded in writing to officers stating that the applicant will not be making any change to the application proposal. The officer assessment as set out to PCS in May 2024 remains.”
This officer assessment is for the committee to grant outline planning permission. In further commentary, officers note how the scheme’s density would be lower than the adjacent Summerhill site — a 231-home development. This would make an overdevelopment argument hard to sustain, officers said.
Officers also note how any increase in homes (to achieve the affordable housing desired by the committee) would be a material change to the proposal, which would need to come forward as a separate application.
Hailsham Town Council has argued the scheme should be limited to no more than five houses, as it considers a larger scheme to be an “overdevelopment of the site”.
For further information about the proposals see application reference WD/2022/3145/O on the Wealden District Council website.