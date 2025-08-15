18 Robertson Street. Image credit: Terrarossa Project Ltd

Proposals to convert town centre office space into apartments have been approved.

In a decision notice, Hastings Borough Council planning officers approved an application to create three apartments by converting the upper floors of a commercial building in Robertson Street.

The proposals, from developer Terrarossa Project Ltd, would see four floors of the building converted into three-self contained apartments, with part of the works involving a rear extension of the building.

In general, the council’s planning policies seek to prevent the loss of employment space from the town unless the use is no longer viable.

Through its application, the developer said there is limited demand for the sort of commercial space offered by the building, adding how its “design, layout, facilities and location” all ‘severely restricted’ its appeal.

A statement submitted by the developer also said the office space had been vacant since November 2023. This was disputed by the council, which said part of the building had been rented out (on a temporary basis) as a storage space.

While council officers said this meant “the applicant has not demonstrated that the use of the upper floors for office use is no longer viable”, they judged the loss of the office space would be outweighed by the benefits of additional housing.

In a report setting the reasons for their decision, a council planning officer said: “In this instance, although the loss of office space is regrettable, the benefits associated with providing new homes within the town centre are considered to outweigh the impact of the proposal upon the availability of employment land.

“Given the shortage of homes in the borough, the availability of offices in the town centre (as set out in the applicant’s planning statement) and, when considering the changes to the Use Classes Order 1987 … the negative aspects associated with the proposed development are not considered to significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the proposal.”