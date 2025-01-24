Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A developer has put in alternative plans for a Bexhill housing development.

In an application validated by Rother District Council last week, developer TAG Holdings & Developments Ltd is seeking permission to demolish a bungalow in Cooden Drive and build six new homes in its place.

The six homes would be made up of a three-bedroom house and five-unit apartment building, with off-road parking.

A separate developer has already secured planning permission for a similar scheme on the same site. Rother District Council had initially rejected this earlier proposal, but the scheme was allowed on appeal.

The site in Cooden Drive. Image via Google Maps.

In their refusal, council officers described the previous scheme as an ‘overdevelopment’ of the site, which would have an unacceptable impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

This view was not shared by the appeal inspector, who concluded the scheme could fit in with the surrounding area as it would be “visually congruous in style and form” with its neighbouring property in Cooden Drive.

But the new application introduces several changes from this approved scheme. To fit the additional unit, the apartment building is now proposed to have habitable space in its roof. The apartment building and house would also no longer be attached to one another, sitting as separate buildings within the site.

The developer says these changes would adhere to the conditions set out by the planning inspector in their appeal decision.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “The site is large and capable of housing far larger ‘footprint’ than had previously been present on the land, while still allowing sufficient space for appropriate amounts of parking and private gardens.

“Care has been taken in the formulation of this application so as not to renege on any of the appeal officer’s comments or conditions. Relevant comments from the appeal officer are listed below.”

The spokesman added: “We see no situation where our adjusted proposal conflicts with the previous appeal officer’s comments, which we believe should be considered when determining the decision of this application. We would of course accept and expect for the new planning application to be subject to the same conditions set out in the original decision of the previous application.”

For further information on the proposals see application reference RR/2024/2052/P on the Rother District Council planning website.