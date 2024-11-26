A bid to open a new nightclub in Hastings town centre is set to go in front of councillors.

On Wednesday (December 4), a Hastings Borough Council licensing panel is set to consider an application to open a nightclub below Bubba’s Lounge BBQ — a restaurant at 8 to 9 Harold Place.

The applicant is seeking a premises licence, which would allow the venue to open until 2am on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights and until 1am during the rest of the week. This licence, if granted, would allow for the sale of alcohol and playing of amplified music.

But the proposals have proven to be controversial with a group of local residents, who have submitted a petition raising concerns about noise and disorder.

Concerns have also been raised by ward councillor Judy Rogers, who has highlighted opposition from those living within the nearby Albany Court, Queens Buildings and Homedane House (the last of which is a retirement living complex directly opposite the proposed venue).

The petition, which lists 43 signatories in meeting papers, reads: “Introducing a nightclub at this location would likely expand these issues into our residential area, increasing noise, anti-social behaviour, and putting further strain on local services. Residents fear these disturbances will significantly impact their quality of life.

“This venue would operate directly beneath residential homes that have already reported noise disturbance from the establishment below. Carers who provide essential support to residents at Homedane House have expressed concerns for their own safety while arriving and leaving late at night, as well as for the peaceful, restful environment necessary for the wellbeing of their patients.

“We firmly believe that this location is highly inappropriate for a nightclub or late-night venue especially one of this size, which will be amongst the largest in the area. We respectfully urge Hastings Council to reject this application and recommend that the applicant pursue alternative venues better suited to a night-time business.

“We would hope that the well-being of the immediately impacted local community that have made their homes around this area would be prioritised and taken into serious consideration.”

Sussex Police has raised no objection subject to condition which include the use of CCTV, SIA-registered door staff and arrangements for noise management.

The applicant and objectors will have the opportunity to comment on the application before councillors make a decision on the application.