Bid to toughen up Hastings parking restrictions in 60 roads - this is what's planned

Proposals to toughen parking and waiting restrictions in Hastings have been put forward by highways bosses.

East Sussex County Council (ESCC) has launched a consultation to get people’s views on the proposals, which affect more than 60 roads in the town.

Such plans include removing parking bays and banning parking altogether in parts of the street.

Other measures being proposed is the creation or extension of school keep clear zones to clamp down on parked vehicles, such as in Harley Shute Road and by The Flagship School, on The Ridge.

The Ridge by The Flagship School

Proposals include imposing no waiting at any time restrictions in All Saints Crescent in the Old Town, similar restrictions in parts of Alpine Road, Gordon Road, Plynlimmon Road, Priory Road, and a proposed change to No Loading/Unloading from 10am-4pm to 10am-9pm and change to a pedestrian zone in Queens Road, Wellington Place, and York Gardens.

Other proposals include extending the times drivers cannot park in streets by making them no waiting at any time zones, and allowing only resident permit holders to park in certain parts of Alfred Street, Gensing Road, North Street, Shepherd Street, and Union Street in St Leonards.

A spokesperson said: “We are informally consulting on proposed changes to parking and waiting restrictions in Hastings. The proposals follow requests for changes to existing parking controls or where local residents or businesses want new controls to be introduced. There are also areas where safety or access issues have been identified and it is felt necessary to introduce restrictions such as yellow lines.

"The level of support will determine the outcome of the proposals. If there are a number of suggested alternatives, these will be considered for inclusion in the final proposals.

“If the proposals go forward then the draft Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) will be written and advertised allowing 21 days for formal consultation, we expect this to take place in Spring 2023. If there are no objections the restrictions will be introduced and the draft TRO will be made permanent. If objections are received, we will need to consider these and present a report to the planning committee.”