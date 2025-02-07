Plans to redevelop a former blacksmith’s forge into an arts and crafts school are set to go in front of Eastbourne councillors next week.

On Tuesday (February 11), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is due to consider an application connected to The Old Forge — a property also known as Henty’s Steelworks — at 21a Lower Road.

The proposals, submitted by Brighton-based jeweller Julian Stephens, involve the renovation and rebuilding of the site’s structures, with the aim of creating work and training spaces.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesperson for Mr Stephens said: “The existing site is currently unoccupied and the proposed changes will bring the site back into use as a jewellery studio, silver smith and pottery.

“Workspaces will be let out to individual artists and craftspeople. There will also be a community use and it is anticipated that some of the spaces will be used for teaching, including in the evenings.

“Visiting teachers and lecturers will attend the facility and will be able to stay in the small first floor apartment over the pottery.”

In an additional document, Mr Stephens says his ambition is for the site to become a “small but successful school for arts and crafts”. This document also sets out how the development would be carried out in three separate phases.

The first phase of the proposed development would involve the conversion of a former stables, which is the largest of the site’s structures. This part of the development would involve lowering the building’s floor and other internal changes. These changes would result in the creation of a “state-of-the-art jewellery studio” in the building’s loft, while its lower floor would continue to be used as a workshop. This workshop would also include “a large area for teaching”, which Mr Stephens says he intends to use to hold both day and evening classes, including a City and Guilds course.

The second phase would involve the rebuilding of the site’s former forge — a structure which the application describes as “derelict and dangerous”. The rebuilt building would become a “community space”, which could be used for a range of activities. These could include crafting courses which don’t require special equipment or after school clubs, the application says.

The final phase of the development would involve the demolition of a flat-roofed office building at the eastern side of the site. It would be replaced with a two-storey building with some form of specialised studio on its lower floor and an apartment above. The application largely describes the studio space as a “pottery”, but says it could also be used for print making or some alternative workspace which requires specialised equipment.

The application seeks simultaneous permission for all of these elements.

While recommended for approval by planning officers, the scheme has seen several objections raised by residents of Lower Road. In all, the council has received 33 letters of objection to the proposals.

Objectors’ concerns include parking pressures and the potential for disturbance.

The council has also received 21 letters of support, which argue the scheme would help preserve the site and offer a valuable facility.

The scheme is also supported by Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning team, which is recommending the proposals be approved.

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “The proposal would result in a development that would breathe new life into a currently unused and near derelict site whilst providing a unique facility for the town in a sustainable location close to transport links.

“Design, impact on heritage assets, transport, access, amenity, and drainage impacts of the development are considered to be acceptable and the development is considered to provide an effective use of the land.”

For further information see application reference 240535 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.